Armenian expert on Azerbaijan on National Security Service and case instituted against her
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Expert on Azerbaijan Anzhela Elibegova posted the following on her Facebook page:

“The National Security Service of Armenia finally returned my computer and mobile phone. The Prosecutor General’s Office satisfied my appeal and instituted a criminal case regarding false testimony against me.

I would like to thank my attorney for supporting me since I’m stubborn and of principle.”

Earlier, the National Security Service had rejected institution of a criminal case based on Anzhela Elibegova’s report.

Elibegova had submitted a report on crime in relation to the case of false testimony against her. Elibegova had also been taken to the National Security Service along with co-founder of Quartet Media Karen Bekaryan, ex-chief of staff of the National Assembly Ara Saghatelyan and other persons, and her mobile phone and computer were seized by officers of the National Security Service.
