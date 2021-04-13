Armenian expert on Azerbaijan on National Security Service and case instituted against her

Expert on Azerbaijan Anzhela Elibegova posted the following on her Facebook page:
“The National Security Service of Armenia finally returned my computer and mobile phone. The Prosecutor General’s Office satisfied my appeal and instituted a criminal case regarding false testimony against me.
I would like to thank my attorney for supporting me since I’m stubborn and of principle.”
Earlier, the National Security Service had rejected institution of a criminal case based on Anzhela Elibegova’s report.
Elibegova had submitted a report on crime in relation to the case of false testimony against her. Elibegova had also been taken to the National Security Service along with co-founder of Quartet Media Karen Bekaryan, ex-chief of staff of the National Assembly Ara Saghatelyan and other persons, and her mobile phone and computer were seized by officers of the National Security Service.