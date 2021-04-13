Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan’s nephew is arrested

Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of third President Serzh Sargsyan, has been arrested. Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, informed this on Facebook.
He noted that the Court of Cassation on Monday granted the appeal of the Prosecutor General's Office, overturned the decision of the Court of Appeals, and gave legal force to the decision of the Court of General Jurisdiction to arrest defendant Narek Sargsyan. Sargsyan was initially remanded in custody, but later he was released on a 25mn dram bail.
Abrahamyan added that the aforesaid decision of the Court of Cassation has been sent to the investigative body to ensure the execution of this judicial act, and Narek Sargsyan has been arrested.
On July 26, 2018, the National Security Service of Armenia instituted a criminal case under the elements of illegally acquiring, selling, keeping, transferring or bearing weapons, ammunition, explosives or explosive devices, realizing illicit circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic (psychoactive) substances and their precursors, or preparing them or selling them illegally.
A nationwide search and, subsequently, and international search was declared against Narek Sargsyan.
On December 6, 2018, various units of the Police of Armenia, as well as the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Armenia, in cooperation with the law-enforcement authorities and Interpol in various European countries and through extensive operational intelligence measures, found Sargsyan in Prague, Czech Republic. Afterwards, he was extradited to Armenia and charged.