Armenia 2nd President not attending court hearing, waiting for coronavirus test results

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan isn’t attending the court hearing today. His attorney Hayk Alumyan informed that, based on his symptoms, Kocharyan has gotten tested for the coronavirus and is currently waiting for the results. Alumyan added that there is a person who had tested positive for COVID-19 among Kocharyan’s circle of close ones. “If the court is interested in the particular contact, I will let the judge know behind closed doors,” the attorney said, adding that Kocharyan is currently a contact and doesn’t want to put anyone’s life at risk so long as he hasn’t received the results. He also showed the document showing that Kocharyan has gotten tested based on the doctor’s instructions.
Judge Anna Danibekyan informed that attorney Aram Vardevanyan had sent a message stating that Kocharyan is self-isolated and is waiting for the test results. Prosecutor Gevorg Baghdasaryan requested a document, and the court announced a short break.
During the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] in late October 2020, ex-Presidents of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Robert Kocharyan were planning to pay a visit to Moscow to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and before the visit, Kocharyan surprisingly tested positive for the coronavirus.