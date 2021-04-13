News
Peskov: Russia and Azerbaijan in close dialogue over detection of fragments of Iskander missile in Karabakh
Peskov: Russia and Azerbaijan in close dialogue over detection of fragments of Iskander missile in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Asked if the detection of fragments of Iskander missiles in Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed during the phone talks between Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov says the soldiers of Russia and Azerbaijan are in close dialogue over that topic, TASS reports.

Peskov said the downing of a Russian Mi-24 helicopter in the skies of Armenia and near the border with Azerbaijan in November 2020 wasn’t discussed during the Putin-Aliyev phone talks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
