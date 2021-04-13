Armenia ruling party MP: What is happening in Baku is typical fascism

What is happening in Baku is typical fascism. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Vladimir Vardanyan said during today’s parliamentary session, commenting on the opening of the War Trophy Park in Baku.
According to him, Azerbaijan has established a state procedure for racism, and one of the key signs is the dehumanization of the adversary. “Something like this can be seen in the museums of the history of Nazism,” Vardanyan noted and affirmed that the memory of Armenians, their monasteries and tombstones are being erased in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and not only the monuments to Armenian history, but also the monuments to the history of the Great Patriotic War are being eradicated.