News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 13
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia ruling party MP: What is happening in Baku is typical fascism
Armenia ruling party MP: What is happening in Baku is typical fascism
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

What is happening in Baku is typical fascism. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Vladimir Vardanyan said during today’s parliamentary session, commenting on the opening of the War Trophy Park in Baku.

According to him, Azerbaijan has established a state procedure for racism, and one of the key signs is the dehumanization of the adversary. “Something like this can be seen in the museums of the history of Nazism,” Vardanyan noted and affirmed that the memory of Armenians, their monasteries and tombstones are being erased in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and not only the monuments to Armenian history, but also the monuments to the history of the Great Patriotic War are being eradicated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan president's degradation occurs with geometric progression
The opening of the "victory museum" in Baku and Ilham Aliyev’s participation in that "event" is a disgusting manifestation of Nazism and Narcissism, said David Babayan…
 Fraud masterclass from Aliyev
The Azerbaijani president does not miss the opportunity to make unfriendly and impudent—to put it mildly—statements against Armenia…
 Peskov: Russia and Azerbaijan in close dialogue over detection of fragments of Iskander missile in Karabakh
Peskov said the downing of a...
 CoE MP calls on Europe to break silence on issues of Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Armenia
He drew attention to the issue of Armenian prisoners of war being held in Azerbaijan...
 Armenia MFA issues statement on opening of the “park” in Baku dedicated to Artsakh war
At a time when the...
 PACE's Pierre-Alain Fridez concerned over fate of captives after Artsakh war
“I am deeply concerned about the fate of the alleged captives and missing persons from the recent conflict...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos