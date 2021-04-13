Number of billionaires under 40 increases to 79

The number of billionaires under the age of 40 in the world with a fortune of at least $ 1 billion has increased this year to 79, which is 26 more than in 2020, a new study published by the business publication Hurun reported.
The combined fortune of the billionaires included in this rating has increased by 1.5 trillion yuan (about $ 230 billion) over the year and is currently about 3.4 trillion yuan (about $ 523 billion). 74 of them, according to the report, managed to increase their wealth.
The wealthy people on this list live in Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Singapore, and Sweden. Most of them live in the USA, China and India.