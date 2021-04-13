News
CoE MP calls on Europe to break silence on issues of Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Armenia
CoE MP calls on Europe to break silence on issues of Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Europe must end the silence, not leaving Armenia alone against Turkey and Azerbaijan, Francois Xavier Bellamy, a member of the European Parliament, who recently visited Armenia, wrote in his column on Le Figaro

Due to the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression, Armenia had thousands of victims and people injured in the 2020 war, Francois Xavier Bellamy noted.

He drew attention to the issue of Armenian prisoners of war being held in Azerbaijan, noting that such inhuman blackmail by the Azerbaijani side should not continue for a long time, and Europe must show that it has not completely lost its principles.

Earlier, while being in Armenia, Francois-Xavier Bellamy visited Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan, where most soldiers who died in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war have been buried.

The MEP took to his Facebook to share photos from there.

"Under each of these thousands of flags is buried a soldier who died last year defending Armenia from the military aggression. Most of them were barely 20 years old. The whole of Europe must open its eyes and finally break the silence," the French politician wrote.
This text available in   Русский
