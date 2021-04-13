Aliyev: Azerbaijan could have shut down Yerevan-Kapan road

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who has been making various statements for the past two days, is threatening to shut down the road from Yerevan to Kapan.
“There are no peacekeepers on the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan (in Tovuz, Kazakh and Aghstaf), and nothing is happening. Moreover, Azerbaijani border guards are standing at a distance of 5 meters from the Armenian villages of Zangelan, and nothing is going on. The Armenian army is destroyed and doesn’t exist,” Aliyev said at ADA University when asked how the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will develop after Russian peacekeepers leave.
Aliyev stated that the Kapan-Yerevan road hasn’t been shut down ‘as a manifestation of good will’ and said Kafan is the Azerbaijani name of the Armenian city of Kapan. “There is even a panel reading “Welcome to Azerbaijan”. I don’t know why this frustrates the Armenians. We Azerbaijanis just want to welcome people in our territory since that is our territory. The Armenians even fired gunshots in that direction. We could have shut down the road, but we didn’t,” Aliyev said.
The territory that Aliyev is referring to became a territory under Azerbaijan’s control without demarcation, delimitation and similar processes. This was explained by the statement that there used to be a ‘Soviet border’ there. Taking into consideration the fact that Azerbaijan isn’t the legal successor of the Soviet Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan, this was done illegally.