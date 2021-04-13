News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 13
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Aliyev: Azerbaijan could have shut down Yerevan-Kapan road
Aliyev: Azerbaijan could have shut down Yerevan-Kapan road
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who has been making various statements for the past two days, is threatening to shut down the road from Yerevan to Kapan.

“There are no peacekeepers on the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan (in Tovuz, Kazakh and Aghstaf), and nothing is happening. Moreover, Azerbaijani border guards are standing at a distance of 5 meters from the Armenian villages of Zangelan, and nothing is going on. The Armenian army is destroyed and doesn’t exist,” Aliyev said at ADA University when asked how the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will develop after Russian peacekeepers leave.

Aliyev stated that the Kapan-Yerevan road hasn’t been shut down ‘as a manifestation of good will’ and said Kafan is the Azerbaijani name of the Armenian city of Kapan. “There is even a panel reading “Welcome to Azerbaijan”. I don’t know why this frustrates the Armenians. We Azerbaijanis just want to welcome people in our territory since that is our territory. The Armenians even fired gunshots in that direction. We could have shut down the road, but we didn’t,” Aliyev said.

The territory that Aliyev is referring to became a territory under Azerbaijan’s control without demarcation, delimitation and similar processes. This was explained by the statement that there used to be a ‘Soviet border’ there. Taking into consideration the fact that Azerbaijan isn’t the legal successor of the Soviet Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan, this was done illegally.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ruling party MP on Aliyev opening 'war trophy park' in Baku
Kocharyan added that Aliyev is...
 Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party: Armenian POWs issue to be raised during PACE session
The issue of Armenian captives in...
 Armenia independent MP: Government does not care about issue of POWs
As per Petrosyan, PM Pashinyan has a main task…
 Yerkir.am: Armenia authorities do not provide Canada information about Canadian technology use in Bayraktar drones
The Armenian National Committee has described the Armenian Foreign Ministry's respective stance as very puzzling…
 Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan president's degradation occurs with geometric progression
The opening of the "victory museum" in Baku and Ilham Aliyev’s participation in that "event" is a disgusting manifestation of Nazism and Narcissism, said David Babayan…
 Fraud masterclass from Aliyev
The Azerbaijani president does not miss the opportunity to make unfriendly and impudent—to put it mildly—statements against Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos