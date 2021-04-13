News
Opposition MP: Yerevan failed to agree with Russia over construction of nuclear power plant with favorable conditions
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenia failed to reach an agreement with Russia over the construction of a nuclear power plant with conditions that would be favorable for Armenia. This is what deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Mikayel Melkumyan said during today’s parliamentary session.

According to him, for comparison, Russia is building a nuclear power plant with four energy blocks in Turkey, each one with 1,200 megawatts. “This nuclear power plant will produce 35,000,000,000 kilowatts of electricity per hour every year. For comparison, the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant produces nearly 2,700,000,000 kilowatts per hour. Armenia failed to lead negotiations to ensure the same conditions for the country,” Melkumyan said, adding that, in the beginning, Armenia was negotiating over the construction of a nuclear power plant with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts and then 500-600 megawatts, and then Armenia decided to completely focus on extending the period of operation of the existing energy block of the Armenia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Armenian MP said Armenia is also postponing construction of the new Iran-Armenia electric communication line.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
