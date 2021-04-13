Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: There will be peace in the region, in spite of Aliyev

Armenia 2nd President tests negative for COVID-19

OPEC raises its forecast for growth in global oil demand

Fatty foods may be good for men, study claims

Baku opens ‘victory park’ with bleeding Armenian soldiers' photos, more on COVID-19, 13.04.21 digest

Armenia ruling party MP on Aliyev opening 'war trophy park' in Baku

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party: Armenian POWs issue to be raised during PACE session

Armenia opposition MP: Police launch official investigation into use of force during women's protest

NATO Secretary-General expresses 'unwavering' support to Ukraine

Armenia independent MP: Government does not care about issue of POWs

Opposition MP: Yerevan failed to agree with Russia over construction of nuclear power plant with favorable conditions

Yerkir.am: Armenia authorities do not provide Canada information about Canadian technology use in Bayraktar drones

Madonna buys The Weeknd's luxurious mansion for $ 19.3 million

Aliyev: Azerbaijan could have shut down Yerevan-Kapan road

Acquittal verdict has nothing to do with justice, says Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial prosecutor

Rouhani calls for development of military and defense cooperation with Russia

Ibrahimovic fined

How can non-alcoholic fatty liver disease be prevented?

Armenian MPs making statements in parliament

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan president's degradation occurs with geometric progression

Dollar falls sharply Armenia

Fraud masterclass from Aliyev

Armenia Security Council holds session chaired by PM

PSG's Marquinhos to miss 2 weeks

Armenian expert on Azerbaijan on National Security Service and case instituted against her

Ardshinbank together with Visa launched an electronic wallet within the Мobile banking app

Peskov: Russia and Azerbaijan in close dialogue over detection of fragments of Iskander missile in Karabakh

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin welcomes his first-born

CoE MP calls on Europe to break silence on issues of Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Armenia

Armenia ruling party MP: What is happening in Baku is typical fascism

Armenia MFA issues statement on opening of the “park” in Baku dedicated to Artsakh war

PACE's Pierre-Alain Fridez concerned over fate of captives after Artsakh war

For the first time in 170 years: woman becomes Reuters editor-in-chief

Allegri advises Juventus to dismiss Ronaldo

1st signs of skin cancer: What are symptoms of dangerous disease?

Nicole Kidman will fight for her son

Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan’s nephew is arrested

Burberry postpones its Women's Fall 2021 Show following Prince Philip's passing

Bitcoin price reaches a record-high $ 62,000

Sergio Ramos tests positive for COVID-19

Politik.am: Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan are raising anti-Russian wave

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan court hearing rescheduled for May 4

Armenia 2nd President not attending court hearing, waiting for coronavirus test results

Zarif says sabotage in Natanz will strengthen Tehran's position on nuclear deal

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan court session continues

Tom Cruise told to stop smiling while performing stunts for Mission: Impossible

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s office: Ilham the falsifier should decide which of his lies is more “correct”

Artsakh ombudsman: Not so much Azerbaijan dictator’s disrespect but civilized humanity’s indifference is surprising

Human rights chief meets POWs relatives from Armenian Shirak province

Russia, Iran FMs discuss regional countries’ role in long-term settlement process in Karabakh

Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Artsakh

Florentino Perez re-elected Real Madrid president

Aliyev not ruling out signing peace agreement with Armenia

Vaccinations against coronavirus start Tuesday at Yerevan polyclinics

Zarif says EU supports most radical US policy towards Iran today

726 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia ruling bloc has new MP

Insider: Late Prince Philip says scandalous interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is madness

Armenia legislature speaker heading for Russia’s St. Petersburg Tuesday on working visit

Evander Holyfield to fight Kevin McBride

World oil prices going up

Kanye West wants joint custody of their kids after divorcing Kim Kardashian

Arshak Karapetyan is appointed, by virtue of law, 1st deputy chief of Armenia army, says government

Newspaper: Armenian authorities want more money from diaspora to resolve Artsakh’s issues

Biden’s dog to get professional help to adapt to White House

Student opens fire in Tennessee: 1 person killed

Armenia parliament holding regular sessions

Newspaper: Armenia opposition consolidation not happening

Scientists deny high mortality rate from UK strain of coronavirus

Conor McGregor intends to cancel his fight with Dustin Poirier

Champions League: Matches of the day

Canada FM announces canceling permits for arms exports to Turkey over Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia ombudsman: Baku "Park" dedicated to Artsakh war is proof of Azerbaijani genocidal policy (PHOTOS)

Citroen reveals new model that combines 3 body types

Philippine and US military holding drills amid rising tensions in South China Sea

La Liga: Sevilla beat Celta

Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson on Aliyev's statement on transfer of lands and former Armenian authorities

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim play draw with Bayer Leverkusen

National Interest: All indications are that the Biden administration will recognize the Armenian genocide

Armenian brothers aged 7 and 10 steal car of football club member

5 political parties of Armenia demand that President sign bill on amendments to Electoral Code

Armenia 1st Ombudsperson: Person holding office of PM transferred territories while soldiers were alive and fighting

Clubhouse CEO denies rumors of user data leak

Inter Milan, Juventus to try to purchase Lazio's midfielder

Armenia MFA expresses condolences on occasion of death of Ambassador Arman Navasardyan

Iran to take revenge on Israel for Natanz incident

Pochettino: Anything can happen, Bayern Munich are best team in the world

Aliyev says there have been attempts to overthrow him

Russia to restrict regular and chartered flights to and from Turkey from April 15 until June 1

WHO chief says COVID-19 pandemic is far from over

Volumes of milk purchased from farmers in Armenia's Syunik Province to drop by 10% due to Karabakh war

Armenia 3rd President, Russia Ambassador discuss consequences of recent Karabakh war

Yerevan State Medical University rector: Soldier's Home to have best surgery room in Armenia soon

Director of Armenia Insurance Foundation for Servicemen Varuzhan Avetikyan resigns

US Secretary of State and Pentagon head go to Brussels for consultations

Parents of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen discontent with meeting with Armenia PM

Chief of Armenian army's General Staff, Iran Ambassador discuss regional issues

Greece says Turkey accusations are ridiculous

EU imposes sanctions on Iran

Lebanon increases area it claims in its maritime border dispute with Israel