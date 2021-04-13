Ardshinbank together with Visa launched an electronic wallet within the Мobile banking app

Ardshinbank, together with its international partners - “Visa” payment system and the Latvian corporation “D8”, launched the VTS (Visa Token Service) for secure contactless payments with VISA cards. The service is integrated within the Mobile Banking application as an electronic wallet, with which you can pay for goods and services directly from your smartphone, instead of a bank card, at all payment terminals that accept contactless payments.
“Now the smartphone is becoming a convenient means of payment. It is no longer necessary to carry a bank card or wallet, it is enough to have an Android phone, and you can pay for goods and services, while continuing to enjoy all the benefits and security of Visa cards."- said Artak Khachatryan, Director of Retail Business at Ardshinbank.
In order to pay with an electronic wallet, you need any type of Visa card from Ardshinbank, the Ardshinbank mobile banking application and NFC (Near Field Communication) -enabled mobile device running Android operating system.
To remind, Ardshinbank was recognized in 2020 by the international payment system Visa as the largest issuer of its cards in Armenia.
Ardshinbank's payment card service infrastructure includes 60 branches, 138 ATMs, 670 trade terminals, more than 2000 self-service terminals throughout Armenia.
The bank is regulated by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.