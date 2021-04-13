News
Israel to allow foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter in May
Israel to allow foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter in May
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Israel will allow foreign tourists vaccinated against the COVID-19 to enter in May.

All foreign visitors will be required to present a negative coronavirus test when boarding a flight to Israel and a serological test to confirm vaccination upon arrival the airport, Reuters reported.

The ministries of health and tourism said in a statement that a limited number of groups will begin arriving on 23 May. 

At a later stage, group entry will be expanded and individual travelers will also be allowed.

A month ago, Israel began to reopen its economy in the wake of a vaccination campaign in which about 5 million of the country's 9.3 million people have already received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are currently 3,369 active COVID cases, and the number of daily infections has dropped to about 200.

Last week, following a public outcry, the government began allowing immediate family members who are not Israelis to visit Israel for special events.
