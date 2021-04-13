News
Yerkir.am: Armenia authorities do not provide Canada information about Canadian technology use in Bayraktar drones
Yerkir.am: Armenia authorities do not provide Canada information about Canadian technology use in Bayraktar drones
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Canada had asked Armenia to provide any information that could help prove the use of Canadian technology in the Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but the Armenian authorities did not provide any information, thus not assisting the Canadian authorities during their investigation of the matter, Yerkir.am reports.

This is noted in a statement issued by the Armenian National Committee, which states that through the efforts of the Armenian National Committee of Canada, this country has canceled permits for the export of military products and technologies to Turkish companies.

The Armenian National Committee has described the Armenian Foreign Ministry's aforesaid stance as very puzzling, saying that it learned about this non-assistance to Canada from an investigation published by the Canadian Foreign Ministry, which literally wrote about it.

As per Yerkir.am, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia certainly had facts that there is Canadian technology in the Bayraktar drones.

Yerkir.am sent a request to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asking to clarify why they did not provide information to assist this investigation which is so important for Armenia's security. As soon as a response is received, it will be presented.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
