Li Keqiang says China and US must intensify communication

China and the United States must intensify their communication, bridging differences and respecting each other's core interests, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang said at a virtual conference with the presidents and CEOs of more than 20 major American companies.
According to him, China hopes that Washington can cooperate with Beijing, Reuters reported.
China needs to intensify dialogue and communication, as well as expand practical cooperation, properly resolve differences and push the Sino-US relationship towards overall stability, he said.
Bilateral ties have dropped to their lowest levels under the Donald Trump administration, which has accused China of a range of crimes, from intellectual property theft to the spread of the new coronavirus.
The high-level talks in Alaska last month, the first since President Joe Biden took office, were not a breakthrough.