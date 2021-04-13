Israel's defense against drone strikes is extremely low, State Comptroller of Israel Matanyahu Englman noted in the report.

Its report, covering the period from October 2019 to June 2020, notes that up to 78 percent of the Israeli army lacks protection against drone attacks.

The increased use of unmanned aerial vehicles has many benefits, but the constant advancement in technology and ease of acquisition carries with it a commitment to tackle growing security threats that include threats to human life and national security, Engleman told the Jerusalem Post, which released details report.

Highlighting the magnitude of the issue while revealing the grim reality of Israel's defenses, Engleman said that as of July 2020, Israel had 30,000 drones in operation, completing 90,000 flights in the Tel Aviv area alone in the past year. The vast majority of them are considered unregistered and there are no technological solutions to introduce restrictions.

There is sharp disagreement over who is to blame, especially since the problem highlighted in the report arose in 2017. Lack of communication and separation of responsibilities are considered to be causes of security breaches. Engleman encouraged the police and the civil aviation authority to work together to create a real infrastructure to indict individuals for drone-related crimes.

In the report, the Israeli government was heavily criticized for moving operations from Tel Aviv. The move damaged the army's intelligence capabilities, Engleman said, by redeploying a significant portion of its units to the Beersheba area, without fulfilling its commitments to facilitate intelligence operations. About 93 percent of the intelligence officers who are supposed to work in the south do not live there. Many have families and it is not easy for them to move. As a result, the report warns, senior intelligence officers are leaving for the private sector to avoid moving south.