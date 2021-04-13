Armenia ruling party MP on Aliyev opening 'war trophy park' in Baku

By opening a ‘trophy park’ dedicated to the second Nagorno-Karabakh war in Baku, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev ensured his defeat in the future. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy of the ruling My Step faction Andranik Kocharyan said during today’s parliamentary session.
Kocharyan added that Aliyev is patronizing hatred against Armenians and clearly advocating hostility towards the Armenians at the state level by displaying Armenians’ military equipment along with mannequins of Armenian servicemen in the ‘park’.
“Aliyev is not only instilling hatred, but also inspiring his people to be infinitely arrogant, and this, in essence, is one of the first steps to do away with the victory that was achieved earlier. By opening this absurd ‘park’, Aliyev ensured his defeat in the future,” the parliamentarian said.