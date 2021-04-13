Facebook users will be able to contact company's independent oversight board regarding problematic content

Facebook users will now be able to approach the company's independent oversight board regarding problematic content and ask for a decision on whether to keep the content on the platform or remove it.
The council was formed by Facebook Inc in response to criticism of the company's handling of problematic content, but researchers and civil rights groups have denounced its limited mandate.
Prior to this change, Facebook and Instagram users who had exhausted the appeal process could send questions to the Board about content, but only the company itself could ask the Board to review the content.