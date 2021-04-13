Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party: Armenian POWs issue to be raised during PACE session

The issue of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan will be raised during the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). This is what deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Mikayel Melkumyan said during the hour of statements in parliament today.
“I want to believe, and we all need to believe that there will be more actions to follow after the painful defeat. All us Armenians need to live with a new agenda so that we straighten our backs and prepare for the next victories that may help us restore our national dignity,” he said, adding that Armenia needs to make efforts to bring the prisoners of war back to Armenia.