Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: There will be peace in the region, in spite of Aliyev
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There will be peace in the region, in spite of, better yet, without President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Lena Nazaryan said during the hour of statements in parliament. According to her, Armenians have lived and will live on their land much longer than Aliyev and his fascist and racist regime.

“If the neighboring country is glorifying war and hatred against people, it is necessary to condemn such phenomena and shame those who do this, as well as make efforts to ensure security in the region. If Aliyev showed the whole world how he kills people, Armenia has to have enough strength and resources to show how fascism will be defeated in the region where Armenians have lived and will continue to live. There will be peace in this region, in spite of, better yet, without Aliyev,” Nazaryan concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
