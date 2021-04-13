Armenia Deputy PM holds several meetings with top IMF and WB officials

Within the scope of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WB), Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan held meetings with Deputy Director of the Department of the Middle East and Central Asia of the International Monetary Fund Athanasios Arvanitis, Head of the IMF Armenia Mission Nathan Porter and WB Executive Director for Armenia Coen Davidson via video calls, as reported the Government of Armenia.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan presented the situation created in Armenia after the coronavirus pandemic and the war, the socio-economic issues and the steps that the Armenian government has taken to mitigate them.

The course of implementation of the actions envisaged under the Memorandum of Economic and Fiscal Policies was discussed with the IMF officials. In this context, Grigoryan presented the reforms that the Armenian government has implemented in certain sectors and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to unobstructed implementation of those reforms.

During the conversation with Coen Davidson, the programs being jointly implemented with the World Bank and the priorities for further cooperation were discussed. The Deputy Prime Minister presented the efforts being made for development of the capital market in Armenia and attached importance to the holding of snap elections in Armenia as a precondition for sustainable development of the country.