EU has several measures, including sanctions against Turkey

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Clement Beaune says the European Union has prepared a number of measures, including sanctions against Turkey that may be imposed, if Ankara continues with its aggressive stance, RIA Novosti reports.
“We don’t want escalation, but we protect our interests. Turkey has to say whether it is ready to give a signal for de-escalation. You recalled a number of situations where the influence is manifested (Turkey-ed.), in the Mediterranean, Libya and Syria, and over the past weeks, we also saw other operations around the Caucasus,” Beaune said in response to questions from deputies of the National Assembly.
At the same time, he stated that recently there have been positive signals from Turkey, including the pullout of Turkish ships from the territorial waters of Greece and Turkey and resumption of talks with Greece for the first time in the last five years, as well as the upcoming talks over the Cypriot issue. He also said President of France Emmanuel Macron has offered to reassess the situation with Turkey during the next session of the European Council to be held in June.