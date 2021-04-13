News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 14
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
EU has several measures, including sanctions against Turkey
EU has several measures, including sanctions against Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Clement Beaune says the European Union has prepared a number of measures, including sanctions against Turkey that may be imposed, if Ankara continues with its aggressive stance, RIA Novosti reports.

“We don’t want escalation, but we protect our interests. Turkey has to say whether it is ready to give a signal for de-escalation. You recalled a number of situations where the influence is manifested (Turkey-ed.), in the Mediterranean, Libya and Syria, and over the past weeks, we also saw other operations around the Caucasus,” Beaune said in response to questions from deputies of the National Assembly.

At the same time, he stated that recently there have been positive signals from Turkey, including the pullout of Turkish ships from the territorial waters of Greece and Turkey and resumption of talks with Greece for the first time in the last five years, as well as the upcoming talks over the Cypriot issue. He also said President of France Emmanuel Macron has offered to reassess the situation with Turkey during the next session of the European Council to be held in June.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU comments on incident at Iran's nuclear facility
The EU rejects any action that could weaken or neutralize efforts to resolve the Iranian problem...
 European Commission head was not given chair during talks with Erdogan
The footage shows that the head of the EC did not get a seat in the meeting room...
 European Council and European Commission heads to meet with Erdogan
Despite Turkey's decision to withdraw from a convention that protects women from violence...
 Andrea Wiktorin: EU will continue to support Armenia
The head of the European Union delegation to the country…
 EU warns of new migration crisis in Syria
As stated in a joint statement by the heads of the coordination headquarters...
 Borrell says Russia is a dangerous neighbor
As a result of the trip, Borrell said that the EU and Russia held an open and honest dialogue...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos