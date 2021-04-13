News
Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia: Armenian Genocide recognition remains unwavering principle
Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia: Armenian Genocide recognition remains unwavering principle
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The following is posted on the official Facebook page of His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia:

“Recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the demand for restoration of the violated rights of the Armenian people remain the unwavering principle for the Armenian nCatholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia and are above foreign and geopolitical considerations and interests. Conditions, authorities, individuals and approaches may change, but the rights of a nation remain unchanged and inviolable.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
