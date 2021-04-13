Opposition Bright Armenia faction leader, Russia Ambassador discuss return of Armenian POWs

Leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan today had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin and posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Today I had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin. During the meeting, I attached importance to the efforts that the Russian Federation has made for the return of Armenian prisoners of war to Armenia, and, among other issues, I discussed the current security issues in the region, the need for further development of the strategic relations between Armenia and Russia, the situation created around Nagorno-Karabakh and the humanitarian issues with regard to the consequences of the war.”