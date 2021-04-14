News
Newspaper: Process of subjugating Armenia military personnel continues in army
Newspaper: Process of subjugating Armenia military personnel continues in army
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, headed by Artak Davtyan who occupies the office of the Chief of the General Staff of the RA MOD, they [the authorities] continue the processes of subjugating small and medium-caliber military personnel.

Moreover, this is done before the possible snap parliamentary elections [slated for June 20], as it is no secret to anyone [that] the army is a great resource, and the government must be sure that it [the army] can ensure the necessary votes.

That is why the General Staff is now calling in the military, particularly the commanders of military units, and feeding them with promises that they will resolve their issues (…).

And against this backdrop, the persecutions also continue against those military who demanded—with [then General Staff chief] Onik Gasparyan—the resignation of the prime minister, those who do not obey. In addition to cases of bribing, they also threaten and intimidate [them] with possible criminal cases.
