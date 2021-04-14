Newspaper: Issue of Armenian POWs’ return also discussed at Council of Europe

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: On April 12, a "park" dedicated to the Artsakh war was opened in Baku with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan, where, along with Armenian military equipment, images (mannequins) of Armenian armed forces’ servicemen, personal belongings of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] soldiers, and helmets of fallen Armenian servicemen are displayed.
During the discussion of various matters in the [Armenian] parliament yesterday, the number one topic was the [Azerbaijan president] Aliyev "park," and the MPs condemned Ilham Aliyev's such demeanor; also, [Armenia’s] Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, the RA and Artsakh MFAs issued statements.
And what does the world say [about this “park”]? Russia's State Duma MP, United Russia faction member Vitaly Milonov, who also had visited Artsakh during the 44-day war, expressed a view—in a conversation with Zhoghovurd daily—that with this move, Azerbaijan once again shows that it considers the course of the war a success for it.
"Azerbaijan is proud of the war and does not accept [it] as a tragedy that occurred between the two nations. Mr. Aliyev is trying to use the killing of Armenians as a political move. Everyone understands very well that Aliyev moved in this war on [Turkish president] Erdogan's advice, and it is very tragic for me that he started all this."
Speaking about the silence of the international community [regarding this war], he [Milonov] noted: "And did the international community stop Turkey and Azerbaijan when they were bombing Artsakh? Of course not. I believe that Turkey proves once again that it perceives Azerbaijan only as a country subject to it [Turkey]."
Let us added that a big discussion on this and matter of the return of Armenian prisoners of war, in general, took place yesterday at the Council of Europe as well.