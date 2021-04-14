Armenia Cadastre Committee deputy head is dismissed

Armenia nature protection, subsoil inspectorate chief is sacked

Newspaper: Process of subjugating Armenia military personnel continues in army

Armenia parliament continues sessions

Newspaper: Issue of Armenian POWs’ return also discussed at Council of Europe

European Parliament member condemns opening of park of “barbarism” in Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Shirak provincial hall continues to be blocked

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call on parties to resume dialogue under their auspices at earliest opportunity

Biden decides to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September 11

Serj Tankian on Aliyev: He will be treated like Saddam Hussein in time (VIDEO)

Head of Karabakh's Sarushen village on April 7 shootings and Azerbaijanis

Facebook users will be able to contact company's independent oversight board regarding problematic content

Israel's defense against drone strikes is extremely low

Armenia National Security Service chief negotiating with parents of captured soldiers in Shirak Province

Number of billionaires under 40 increases to 79

Opposition MP receives answer from National Security Service regarding Azerbaijan's transfer of money to Armenia in 2018

Karabakh emergency situations service: Rescuers find remains of 2 more servicemen in Jabrayil

EU has several measures, including sanctions against Turkey

Li Keqiang says China and US must intensify communication

Opposition Bright Armenia faction leader, Russia Ambassador discuss return of Armenian POWs

Case of terrorist mercenaries forwarded to Armenia court, more than 30 of them are wanted

Biden offers Putin to meet in third country

Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia: Armenian Genocide recognition remains unwavering principle

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party's political council holds session, new vice-chairperson elected

Israel to allow foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter in May

France Ambassador to Azerbaijan: War is not something to be staged

Armenia Deputy PM holds several meetings with top IMF and WB officials

US to increase its military presence in Germany

ECHR: Turkish writer Ahmet Altan's right to liberty and freedom of expression has been violated

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: There will be peace in the region, in spite of Aliyev

Armenia 2nd President tests negative for COVID-19

OPEC raises its forecast for growth in global oil demand

Baku opens ‘victory park’ with bleeding Armenian soldiers' photos, more on COVID-19, 13.04.21 digest

Armenia ruling party MP on Aliyev opening 'war trophy park' in Baku

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party: Armenian POWs issue to be raised during PACE session

Armenia opposition MP: Police launch official investigation into use of force during women's protest

NATO Secretary-General expresses 'unwavering' support to Ukraine

Armenia independent MP: Government does not care about issue of POWs

Opposition MP: Yerevan failed to agree with Russia over construction of nuclear power plant with favorable conditions

Yerkir.am: Armenia authorities do not provide Canada information about Canadian technology use in Bayraktar drones

Aliyev: Azerbaijan could have shut down Yerevan-Kapan road

Acquittal verdict has nothing to do with justice, says Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial prosecutor

Rouhani calls for development of military and defense cooperation with Russia

Armenian MPs making statements in parliament

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan president's degradation occurs with geometric progression

Dollar falls sharply Armenia

Fraud masterclass from Aliyev

Armenia Security Council holds session chaired by PM

Armenian expert on Azerbaijan on National Security Service and case instituted against her

Ardshinbank together with Visa launched an electronic wallet within the Мobile banking app

Peskov: Russia and Azerbaijan in close dialogue over detection of fragments of Iskander missile in Karabakh

CoE MP calls on Europe to break silence on issues of Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Armenia

Armenia ruling party MP: What is happening in Baku is typical fascism

Armenia MFA issues statement on opening of the “park” in Baku dedicated to Artsakh war

PACE's Pierre-Alain Fridez concerned over fate of captives after Artsakh war

For the first time in 170 years: woman becomes Reuters editor-in-chief

Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan’s nephew is arrested

Bitcoin price reaches a record-high $ 62,000

Politik.am: Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan are raising anti-Russian wave

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan court hearing rescheduled for May 4

Armenia 2nd President not attending court hearing, waiting for coronavirus test results

Zarif says sabotage in Natanz will strengthen Tehran's position on nuclear deal

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan court session continues

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s office: Ilham the falsifier should decide which of his lies is more “correct”

Artsakh ombudsman: Not so much Azerbaijan dictator’s disrespect but civilized humanity’s indifference is surprising

Human rights chief meets POWs relatives from Armenian Shirak province

Russia, Iran FMs discuss regional countries’ role in long-term settlement process in Karabakh

Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Artsakh

Aliyev not ruling out signing peace agreement with Armenia

Zarif says EU supports most radical US policy towards Iran today

726 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia ruling bloc has new MP

Armenia legislature speaker heading for Russia’s St. Petersburg Tuesday on working visit

World oil prices going up

Arshak Karapetyan is appointed, by virtue of law, 1st deputy chief of Armenia army, says government

Newspaper: Armenian authorities want more money from diaspora to resolve Artsakh’s issues

Biden’s dog to get professional help to adapt to White House

Student opens fire in Tennessee: 1 person killed

Armenia parliament holding regular sessions

Newspaper: Armenia opposition consolidation not happening

Canada FM announces canceling permits for arms exports to Turkey over Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia ombudsman: Baku "Park" dedicated to Artsakh war is proof of Azerbaijani genocidal policy (PHOTOS)

Citroen reveals new model that combines 3 body types

Philippine and US military holding drills amid rising tensions in South China Sea

Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson on Aliyev's statement on transfer of lands and former Armenian authorities

National Interest: All indications are that the Biden administration will recognize the Armenian genocide

Armenian brothers aged 7 and 10 steal car of football club member

5 political parties of Armenia demand that President sign bill on amendments to Electoral Code

Armenia 1st Ombudsperson: Person holding office of PM transferred territories while soldiers were alive and fighting

Clubhouse CEO denies rumors of user data leak

Armenia MFA expresses condolences on occasion of death of Ambassador Arman Navasardyan

Iran to take revenge on Israel for Natanz incident

Aliyev says there have been attempts to overthrow him

Russia to restrict regular and chartered flights to and from Turkey from April 15 until June 1

WHO chief says COVID-19 pandemic is far from over

Volumes of milk purchased from farmers in Armenia's Syunik Province to drop by 10% due to Karabakh war

Armenia 3rd President, Russia Ambassador discuss consequences of recent Karabakh war

Yerevan State Medical University rector: Soldier's Home to have best surgery room in Armenia soon

Director of Armenia Insurance Foundation for Servicemen Varuzhan Avetikyan resigns

US Secretary of State and Pentagon head go to Brussels for consultations