News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 14
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia’s Shirak provincial hall continues to be blocked
Armenia’s Shirak provincial hall continues to be blocked
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The building of the Shirak Regional Administration of Armenia continues to be closed off, the relatives of the captives are still there, and their demand has not changed; they demand a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that there was a tense situation at the Shirak provincial hall Tuesday, and police forcibly removed the protesting relatives of these captives.

It is about the reservists from Shirak who were captured by Azerbaijan in Khtsaberd village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) after the recent war.

The head of the National Security Service department of Shirak had met with their relatives Tuesday and tried to negotiate with them so that they vacate the provincial hall building.

Armenia National Security Service chief negotiating with parents of captured soldiers in Shirak Province
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Issue of Armenian POWs’ return also discussed at Council of Europe
Russian MP Vitaly Milonov commented on the matter, too…
 Serj Tankian on Aliyev: He will be treated like Saddam Hussein in time (VIDEO)
The renowned American Armenian musician commented on the Azerbaijani president…
 Case of terrorist mercenaries forwarded to Armenia court, more than 30 of them are wanted
Law-enforcement authorities have also...
 Armenia ruling party MP on Aliyev opening 'war trophy park' in Baku
Kocharyan added that Aliyev is...
 Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party: Armenian POWs issue to be raised during PACE session
The issue of Armenian captives in...
 Armenia independent MP: Government does not care about issue of POWs
As per Petrosyan, PM Pashinyan has a main task…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos