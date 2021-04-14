Armenia’s Shirak provincial hall continues to be blocked

The building of the Shirak Regional Administration of Armenia continues to be closed off, the relatives of the captives are still there, and their demand has not changed; they demand a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that there was a tense situation at the Shirak provincial hall Tuesday, and police forcibly removed the protesting relatives of these captives.
It is about the reservists from Shirak who were captured by Azerbaijan in Khtsaberd village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) after the recent war.
The head of the National Security Service department of Shirak had met with their relatives Tuesday and tried to negotiate with them so that they vacate the provincial hall building.
Armenia National Security Service chief negotiating with parents of captured soldiers in Shirak Province