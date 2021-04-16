News
Armenia President in Tbilisi: Lasting peace in region impossible without fair settlement of Karabakh issue
Armenia President in Tbilisi: Lasting peace in region impossible without fair settlement of Karabakh issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


The relations between Armenia and Georgia trace back to centuries, and Armenia attaches great importance to its relations and cooperation with neighboring Georgia. This is what President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian stated during his meeting with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili in Tbilisi.

In his speech, Sarkissian stated that during his talks with Zourabichvili, they touched upon the ensuring of regional security and stability and took into consideration the new realities following the military aggression that Azerbaijan launched against Nagorno-Karabakh with the overtly active support of Turkey. Sarkissian also shared the Armenian side’s views on and approaches to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and particularly emphasized that it will be impossible to establish lasting peace and ensure stability in the region without a fair settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Sarkissian also mentioned the possibility of and need for resumption of the peaceful settlement of the conflict through the OSCE Minsk Group.

“I stressed the tremendous humanitarian issues that emerged after the war, including the importance of finding speedy solutions to the issue of releasing the captives and hostages or other detainees being kept by Azerbaijan. I also highlighted the inadmissibility of Azerbaijan speculating the situation created after the war and leading a policy of xenophobia and violation of national dignity. I also touched upon the protection of the Armenian historical, spiritual and cultural heritage in the territories that are now under Azerbaijan’s control,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos