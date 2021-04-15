News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Official dinner served on behalf of Georgia President in honor of Armen Sarkissian and his wife
Official dinner served on behalf of Georgia President in honor of Armen Sarkissian and his wife
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics


In honor of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his wife, Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian, who are on an official visit to Georgia, an official dinner was served on behalf of President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili this evening at the presidential residence, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia.

Presidents Sarkissian and Zourabichvili made toasts during which they touched upon the centuries-old friendship of the Armenians and Georgians, the Armenian-Georgian interstate relations hinged on respect and mutual trust, as well as the prospects for the strengthening of ties.

In his speech, the President of Armenia particularly stated that the centuries-old relations between Armenia and Georgia are conditioned by the commonalities in terms of the creative spirit, religion and culture and the need of both Christian nations to preserve their national identities and resist the regional and global challenges together. He added that when there are talks about the Armenian-Georgian relations, it’s impossible to overlook the Armenian community of Georgia, which is a component of Georgian society and makes its contributions to Georgia’s development, while serving as a strong bridge between Armenia and Georgia.

“Today, maintaining, enhancing and deepening the achievements in our bilateral ties imply consistent work and efforts in all directions, and we, as Presidents of Armenia and Georgia, need to be consistent and make our modest contributions to this,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia and Georgia Presidents exchange tweets
Presidents of Armenia and Georgia Armen Sarkissian...
 Armenia President: I was scheduled to visit Javakhk, but couldn't due to COVID-19
“Since I wouldn't be able to interact with the...
 Armen Sarkissian: Turkey and Azerbaijan must take first of 1,000 steps before opening of roads
All the possible programs, recommendations...
 Clarification: Armenia President is on official visit to Georgia, host country covering hotel expenses
The Staff of the President of...
 Armen Sarkissian visits St. George Church in Tbilisi
Sarkissian laid flowers at the...
 Armenia President meets with the Georgia parliament chairman
Archil Talakvadze welcomed Armen Sarkissian's current official visit to Georgia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos