Official dinner served on behalf of Georgia President in honor of Armen Sarkissian and his wife

In honor of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his wife, Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian, who are on an official visit to Georgia, an official dinner was served on behalf of President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili this evening at the presidential residence, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia.
Presidents Sarkissian and Zourabichvili made toasts during which they touched upon the centuries-old friendship of the Armenians and Georgians, the Armenian-Georgian interstate relations hinged on respect and mutual trust, as well as the prospects for the strengthening of ties.
In his speech, the President of Armenia particularly stated that the centuries-old relations between Armenia and Georgia are conditioned by the commonalities in terms of the creative spirit, religion and culture and the need of both Christian nations to preserve their national identities and resist the regional and global challenges together. He added that when there are talks about the Armenian-Georgian relations, it’s impossible to overlook the Armenian community of Georgia, which is a component of Georgian society and makes its contributions to Georgia’s development, while serving as a strong bridge between Armenia and Georgia.
“Today, maintaining, enhancing and deepening the achievements in our bilateral ties imply consistent work and efforts in all directions, and we, as Presidents of Armenia and Georgia, need to be consistent and make our modest contributions to this,” he said.