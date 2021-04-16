Newspaper: Union of Searchers to be established in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The RA Prosecutor General's Office has decided to establish a Union of Searchers in Armenia. Zhoghovurd daily has learned that the Prosecutor General's Office has submitted to the National Assembly the RA draft law On Private Search Activities.

In the substantiation [for this bill], the prosecutor's office states that there are no legal regulations related to private search activities, and the prosecutor's office has decided to allow by law to carry out private search activities in Armenia (…).

For example, a private searcher may collect information on the legality of property within the meaning of the Law of the Republic of Armenia on Confiscation of Property of Illegal Origin, search for individuals about whom no information has been received for at least one year prior to starting the search at their place of residence.

In short, they [the authorities] intend to create a union of people who put their noses into people's lives, who will primarily deal with figures and officials who are undesirable for the authorities.