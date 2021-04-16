Newspaper: Some Armenia top military officers are very concerned about PM statement on recent war, operations

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement from the NA [National] tribune the day before about the [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war, the operations made, the shortcomings has made a number of generals, colonels very concerned as to why the Prime Minister was publicly saying about it from the NA tribune.

Moreover, according to the news we received, the high-ranking military officials have discussed that this public dispute between the former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the prime minister will not lead to a good place and will pose new challenges to the army.

We learned from well-informed sources that on March 22, when RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced Artak Davtyan [the new chief of the General Staff] to the RA Armed Forces command, during a closed discussion many of the generals asked what fate awaited them, whether they were going to be included in any criminal cases or be tried in connection with the 44-day war.

[But] Pashinyan assured [them] that no fact-finding group will be set up, no investigation will be carried out, everyone can peacefully carry out their functions. Moreover, according to the same information, Pashinyan had noted that they could hold internal discussions and decide among themselves where, who, how made mistakes, draw a conclusion. And the command staff of the Armed Forces, being confident that everything was fine, had calmed down and gone to its work.

But it can be said that the MOD and the Armed Forces makeup are alarmed by the prime minister's speech the day before, as sharp turns are possible in the near future.