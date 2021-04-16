Armenia parliament continues debates on implementation of government's 2020 program

The regular four-day sessions continue Friday in the National Assembly of Armenia. There are 33 matters on the agenda.
At the beginning of today’s session, the MPs continue discussing the report on the process and results of the implementation of the government program for 2020, which on Wednesday was introduced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and then the lawmakers will move on to the debates on other matters on the agenda.
The MPs on Friday will continue their speeches on the performance of the government.
Also, a number of draft laws and legislative packages will be discussed in the first reading.