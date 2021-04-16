News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia ruling bloc MP addresses OSCE PA, CIS PA joint conference
Armenia ruling bloc MP addresses OSCE PA, CIS PA joint conference
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hayk Konjoryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Thursday addressed a joint conference of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) and the CIS PA, raising the issue of the speedy return of the Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was noted that Azerbaijan continues its policy of Armenophobia, pointing to the respective disgraceful “park” recently opened in the capital Baku.

Also, the attention of international partners was drawn to Azerbaijan's violation of its international obligations and atrocities committed during the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Razm.info publishes names of 71 more Karabakh war martyrs about whom Armenian official sources did not disclose
For five months now, the Razm.info team has been trying to compile a single list of the fallen…
 Victoria Nuland: US needs to continue to pressure Turkey over Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh
According to Nuland, the...
 Armenia President on Artsakh issue and Georgia's concerns about new realities in region
Indeed, Georgia is concerned about...
 Karabakh Defense Army releases list of another 193 Armenian soldiers who fell in the war
The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagonro-Karabakh) has...
 Armenian ruling party MP: Armenia should have its own 'black list' and start with Matthew Bryza
Hovhannisyan is certain that the time has come for...
 Georgia offers to become platform between Yerevan and Baku, says Armenia’s Sarkissian
"Albeit it is not yet clear to me who and what should be negotiated," added the President…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos