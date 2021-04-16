Armenia ruling bloc MP addresses OSCE PA, CIS PA joint conference

YEREVAN. – Hayk Konjoryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Thursday addressed a joint conference of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) and the CIS PA, raising the issue of the speedy return of the Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
It was noted that Azerbaijan continues its policy of Armenophobia, pointing to the respective disgraceful “park” recently opened in the capital Baku.
Also, the attention of international partners was drawn to Azerbaijan's violation of its international obligations and atrocities committed during the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.