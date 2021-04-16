Ruling force lawmaker: Armenia should have bicameral parliamentary system

YEREVAN. – Armenia should have a bicameral parliamentary system. Hovik Aghazaryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA), said this at Friday’s session of the NA.
According to him, this matter has been talked about for a long time and by many, so this idea is not his. "Let’s suppose, in addition to this chamber, we [Armenia] will have an upper chamber which will consist of a hundred people. Half of those representatives will be from Armenia and Karabakh [(Artsakh)], and the other half—from all over the world; that is, from the representatives of our diaspora. They will convene once a year and perform certain functions," said the MP.
Aghazaryan, however, is not concerned by the lawyers' view that this idea contradicts the Constitution of Armenia and international law.
He proposed to set up a public council and gradually solve all the existing problems, increasing the importance and standing of this upper chamber of Armenia’s legislature. "Perhaps, as far as the Constitution and the so-called ‘international law’ allow us," concluded the parliamentarian of the ruling bloc.