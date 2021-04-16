News
Bright Armenia Party: Everyone who visits Azerbaijan with smile then Artsakh’s seized territories should remember
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Yesterday, the deputy prime minister of Ukraine and minister of reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories Oleksii Reznikov  visited the city of Akna (Aghdam) in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and offered his assistance in the reconstruction of the territories. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, on Friday wrote this on Facebook.

“He also added that Azerbaijan is a friend and partner of Ukraine and that Kyiv has unequivocally supported, supports, and will continue to support Azerbaijan.

In fact, the [Ukrainian] deputy prime minister has forgotten the call of his country's president not to involve Ukraine in the current conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. (…).

It is apparent that Ukraine's relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan are based on economic foundations—in particular, on military industry, investments, and energy.

Nonetheless, I would like to remind the Ukrainian officials, who are visiting Azerbaijan and the lands that have come under Baku's control as a result of aggression and war crimes, about democracy that was once adopted by official Kyiv.

Everyone who visits Azerbaijan with a smile, then the Artsakh territories forcibly seized by the latter, should remember all that," Marukyan added in particular.
