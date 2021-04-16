News
Internet blocked in Pakistan
Internet blocked in Pakistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The Pakistani government on Friday temporarily blocked the Internet in the country in order to ensure internal security, TASS reported.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the reason for this was the destabilization of the situation in the largest cities of the country, where this week there were massive clashes between supporters of the Islamic radical organization Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with the police.

As authorities noted, at least seven people, including several police officers, were killed in the course in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and other major cities. 300 law enforcement officers were injured.

On Thursday, Pakistani authorities announced a ban on TLPs based on counterterrorism law.
