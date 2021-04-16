Armenia President meeting with Georgia legislature speaker

TBILISI. – Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Georgia on an official visit, on Friday is meeting with the chairperson Archil Talakvadze of the Parliament of Georgia, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from Tbilisi.
The President arrived in the Georgian legislature, where an official welcoming ceremony took place.
Earlier in the day, Sarkissian visited the Heroes Square, then met—together with his wife, Nouneh Sarkissian—with Ilia II, the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia.