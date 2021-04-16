Opposition MP: Armenia has no hope, no chance to move forward with this government

YEREVAN. – It would have been appropriate if there were only one line in the implementation of the government's 2020 program: "Sorry, we thwarted and failed 2020." Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the opposition Bright Armenia faction, stated this during Friday’s National Assembly debates on the government’s performance in the year past.
"But this government had enough stubbornness to introduce a comprehensive report on how they were fighting bravely against their own weakness, incapability, haughtiness, arrogance, pride, and Armenia lost in that fight," he added.
Gorgisyan admitted that 2020 was a year of crisis, but added that in order to get out of it, one must first be honest, see the existing shortcomings and be able to be “treated,” but for that, one must accept that there is an “illness” and diagnose it.
"Whereas the government, trying to hide the existing problems, is further deepening them. I look at the prime minister, the MPs of the authorities, and I do not see a trace of a sense of guilt in their words. (…). Armenia has no hope, no chance to move forward with this government because the government does not want to grasp the depth of the existing problems, does not want to admit its own fault," Gevorg Gorgisyan stressed.