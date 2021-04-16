Bright Armenia Party leader slams PM for disregarding attitude

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was given an hour to present the 2020 activities of the government; but after his speech, he does not even like to come to the parliament and listen to the statements of the MPs. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its faction in the National Assembly (NA), stated this during Friday’s NA debates on the aforesaid activities of the government.

Then, he addressed NA deputy speaker Lena Nazaryan from the ruling My Step bloc to contact the PM and make him to come to the parliament, as that is also one of his responsibilities. "The fact that the deputy prime minister and the minister of territorial administration and infrastructures have appeared at the last minute to make a closing speech is not enough," added the opposition lawmaker.