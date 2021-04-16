Australian court accused Google of defrauding users

The Federal Court of Australia found that the American company Google could mislead users.
This is about the use of location information that was collected using smartphones, follows from a message on the website of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
It is known that in October last year, the regulator filed a federal lawsuit against Google LLC and Google Australia. Organizations have been accused of deliberately misrepresenting how personal information is collected, stored and used.
The questions sparked precedents on Android mobile devices between January 2017 and December 2018. The setting for tracking web and app activity has been enabled by default. However, this function involved collecting and storing personal location data when it was turned on. At the same time, the owners of mobile devices were not warned.