Armenia President meets with the Georgia parliament chairman

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Friday met—at the Georgian legislature—with chairperson Archil Talakvadze of the Parliament of Georgia.

Talakvadze welcomed Sarkissian's current official visit to Georgia, emphasizing that these are very dynamic and interesting times for both countries, and now is an important moment for the future of their democracies. "I am confident that Armenia and its people will use this cooperation and opportunity to develop, create new perspectives, further strengthen democracy and the economy," he said.

The speaker of the Georgian legislature expressed support for Armenia's progress and development, emphasizing that they are in favor of peace and the settlement of issues through dialogue.

Noting that there are other challenges in the region, including the coronavirus, Talakvadze thanked for the effective cooperation with Armenia during this pandemic.

The President of Armenia, in turn, noted that the strength of small countries is conditioned by their actions. "In this context, countries like Armenia and Georgia should be actively involved in international relations and in relations with friendly or neighboring countries," said President Sarkissian. "We [Armenia] need to have special relations, especially with friends; Georgia is just like that for us."

According to the Armenian President, the current economic situation is quite dire, and the economies of both Armenia and Georgia have been hit considerably hard as a result of COVID-19. "We should encourage the implementation of joint programs and contribute to them," added President Sarkissian.

The Armenian President noted that these are times that are full of challenges all over the world, including for both countries. "I believe it is time for both of us to think about what steps should be taken for the stability, predictability, and security of the region," said President Sarkissian.

And in the context of security and stability issues in the region, President Armen Sarkissian considered it inadmissible that Azerbaijan continues to hold Armenian servicemen and civilians captive still months after the war it had unleashed against Artsakh, thus violating the norms of international humanitarian law.