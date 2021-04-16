News
Saturday
April 17
Bulgarian parliament accepts resignation of government led by Boyko Borisov
Bulgarian parliament accepts resignation of government led by Boyko Borisov
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Bulgarian parliament has accepted on Friday the resignation of the government headed by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov 0 156 out of 240 deputies voted for this decision.

The proposal to resign the government was submitted to the office of the new parliament on Thursday, on its first working day, TASS reported.

In accordance with the constitution, Boyko Borisov's cabinet will carry out its functions until the election of a new government in Bulgaria and must ensure continuity in the government of the country.
