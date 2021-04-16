Opposition MP: It's still not clear whether Armenia was ready for war or not

Although Nikol Pashinyan’s government declared the development of education and science an overriding objective, it didn’t complete any of the tasks it had promised to complete in 2020. This is what member of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Anna Kostanyan said during the presentation of the report on the government’s activities for the year 2020.
According to Kostanyan, the government didn’t establish the education-science-labor market connection, and the recently adopted law on higher education and science dealt a major blow to the higher education system and the autonomy of universities.
The deputy also touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh war and the trilateral statement that was signed ‘behind the people’s backs’ on November 9, 2020. According to her, the Prime Minister can’t speak on behalf of the people and hide something from the country’s citizens. She also added that it’s still unclear whether Armenia was ready for the war or not.