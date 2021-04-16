Tbilisi: Hostage-taker in Bank of Georgia detained

Pashinyan: Attack on Armenia means attack on Russia (VIDEO)

Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Iran accuses Arab League, Persian Gulf Cooperation Council of making "irresponsible comments"

Armenia political party holds congress

Armenia army ex-first deputy chief sues President, PM

5kg baby girl is born in Yerevan hospital

Armenia independent MP: Sotk gold mine workers continue blocking road, railway leading to it

Canada Province of Alberta recognizes Armenian Genocide

Catholicos, Artsakh President discuss challenges facing Karabakh Armenians

Erdogan: Israel is enemy of Islam

Armenia premier speaks in Vayots Dzor Province (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Syria President on National Day

870 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Razm.info publishes names of 71 more Karabakh war martyrs about whom Armenian official sources did not disclose

Artsakh emergency service: Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yielded no results Friday

Iran actions on uranium enrichment do not benefit talks, says Biden.

Spokesperson: Armenia PM is in Vayots Dzor Province

Newspaper: Armenia authorities “get to work”

FBI launching new investigation in connection with China government

Newspaper: Armenia delegation to face hard battles at PACE

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan seeking first woman candidate on his electoral list

US sanctions on Russia “mostly symbolic,” economists say

First Hyundai pickup truck was officially presented

Victoria Nuland: US needs to continue to pressure Turkey over Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia President: We Armenians created artificial barriers with and were afraid of the Diaspora

Armenia President on Artsakh issue and Georgia's concerns about new realities in region

Armenia President expresses condolences on death of Vartan Gregorian

Germany's Merkel receives first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine

Lavrov says Moscow will expel 10 US diplomats

German, French and Ukrainian leaders call on Russia to pull out additional troops from Ukraine-Crimea border

Karabakh Defense Army releases list of another 193 Armenian soldiers who fell in the war

Armenian servicewomen take oath of enlistment at military unit

Armenia Constitutional Court rules to dismiss case proceedings based on ex-Prosecutor General's application

Armenian army's General Staff chief receives Russia Ambassador

Armenia and Georgia Presidents exchange tweets

World Weightlifting Champion Simon Martirosyan charged

Armenia high-tech industry minister: Security topics must be absolutely closed

Armenia President: I was scheduled to visit Javakhk, but couldn't due to COVID-19

Fire breaks out in Yerevan hospital, Armenian president pays visit to Georgia, 16.04.21 digest

Karabakh President visits Police of Armenia, grants posthumous awards to 70 policemen

Armenian ruling party MP: Armenia should have its own 'black list' and start with Matthew Bryza

Armenia justice minister hosts two dozens of employees of Karabakh's state bodies

Armenia MOD introduces newly appointed First Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Artsakh parliament speaker welcomes statement of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Georgia offers to become platform between Yerevan and Baku, says Armenia’s Sarkissian

Armenia’s Sarkissian: We have no choice but to have very active, very “fighting” foreign policy

Armen Sarkissian: Turkey and Azerbaijan must take first of 1,000 steps before opening of roads

Armenia President: Let them return our boys, girls first before talking to Azerbaijan about anything

Armenia economy minister has new deputy

Armenia MP calls on extra-parliamentary opposition to stop fighting against incumbent authorities

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Seven-month pregnant woman found dead at home in Armenia village

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party on call made by ex-chief of Armenian army's General Staff

Armenia official on giving corridor to Azerbaijan via Zangezur: No such issue will be discussed

Armenia Deputy PM on Azerbaijan setting preconditions for return of Armenian POWs

Clarification: Armenia President is on official visit to Georgia, host country covering hotel expenses

Bulgarian parliament accepts resignation of government led by Boyko Borisov

Armenia PM sending High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs to Russia on business trip

Armenia raises issue of return of POWs in exchange for Azerbaijan participation in EEU session?

Armenia Deputy PM on disclosure of confidential documents regarding ex-chief of Armenian army's General Staff

Armenia ruling party MP: Azerbaijanis can't have corridor through Meghri

Armenia Deputy PM: Government succeeded in ensuring country's fiscal stability

Opposition MP: It's still not clear whether Armenia was ready for war or not

Australian court accused Google of defrauding users

Armen Sarkissian visits St. George Church in Tbilisi

Why fire breaks out in Yerevan hospital?

Tbilisi: Hostage-taker in Bank of Georgia detained

Captives’ issue will be resolved Armenia’s favor, says deputy defense minister

ArmLur.am: Armenia army General Staff ex-chief issues statement

Iran receives 1st batch of uranium enriched to 60%

Armenia President meets with the Georgia parliament chairman

Armenia President Sarkissian is hosted by Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia

Internet blocked in Pakistan

Azerbaijan MFA responds with poem to Armenia PM's poetic quote

Opposition MP: Armenia has no hope, no chance to move forward with this government

Armenia’s Sarkissian visits Heroes Square in Tbilisi

Bright Armenia Party leader slams PM for disregarding attitude

Copper price going down

Armenia President meeting with Georgia legislature speaker

8 people die in Indianapolis shooting

Ruling force lawmaker: Armenia should have bicameral parliamentary system

961 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Protest being staged in Armenia village

Bright Armenia Party: Everyone who visits Azerbaijan with smile then Artsakh’s seized territories should remember

Armenia ruling bloc MP addresses OSCE PA, CIS PA joint conference

World oil prices on the rise

Senators introduce bill banning any US president from leaving NATO

Armenia parliament continues debates on implementation of government's 2020 program

Newspaper: Some Armenia top military officers are very concerned about PM statement on recent war, operations

Newspaper: Union of Searchers to be established in Armenia

Large fire breaks out at Yerevan hospital, 11 patients evacuated

Blinken calls on countries to invest another $2bn in UN-backed coronavirus vaccine program

Protests demanding release of Armenian POWs being staged in US (VIDEO)

Salome Zourabichvili: Georgia offered its platform for dialogue during Karabakh war, and it is still offering

Armenia President in Tbilisi: Lasting peace in region impossible without fair settlement of Karabakh issue

His Holiness Aram I receives Armenia Ambassador to Lebanon

NG: Lukashenko's visit to Baku was a sting for Armenia and may cause tension in relations with Yerevan

Valery Melnikov's "Paradise Lost" series devoted to Karabakh war wins 1st Prize of World Press Photo contest

Armenia Security Council discloses decrypted documents regarding ex-chief of army's General Staff Onik Gasparyan

Official dinner served on behalf of Georgia President in honor of Armen Sarkissian and his wife