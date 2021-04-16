Tbilisi: Hostage-taker in Bank of Georgia detained

The hostage-taker at the branch of the Bank of Georgia in Tbilisi was detained, the correspondent of Sputnik Georgia reports from the scene.
“The attacker was detained, the hostages were released, no one was injured,” Vazha Siradze, head of the patrol police of Tbilisi, told reporters.
He added that an investigation was launched into the fact.
The attack on the branch of the Bank of Georgia in the Avlabari district of Tbilisi took place at about noon on Friday. According to the bank, there were five people in the bank at the time of the attack. The special operation to arrest the malefactor lasted about an hour and a half.