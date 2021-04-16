News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Tbilisi: Hostage-taker in Bank of Georgia detained
Tbilisi: Hostage-taker in Bank of Georgia detained
Region:Georgia
Theme: Incidents

The hostage-taker at the branch of the Bank of Georgia in Tbilisi was detained, the correspondent of Sputnik Georgia reports from the scene.

“The attacker was detained, the hostages were released, no one was injured,” Vazha Siradze, head of the patrol police of Tbilisi, told reporters.

He added that an investigation was launched into the fact.

The attack on the branch of the Bank of Georgia in the Avlabari district of Tbilisi took place at about noon on Friday. According to the bank, there were five people in the bank at the time of the attack. The special operation to arrest the malefactor lasted about an hour and a half.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
World Weightlifting Champion Simon Martirosyan charged
In relation to him, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of recognizance not to leave the place...
 Seven-month pregnant woman found dead at home in Armenia village
Police are preparing a report on this incident…
 Why fire breaks out in Yerevan hospital?
According to the initial theory, a patient was smoking…
 8 people die in Indianapolis shooting
Several more people were injured and hospitalized...
 Large fire breaks out at Yerevan hospital, 11 patients evacuated
And there are injured…
 Karabakh ex-Security Council secretary causes AMD 100,000,000 damage to state, criminal case instituted
The particular article of the Criminal Code of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos