Armenia MP calls on extra-parliamentary opposition to stop fighting against incumbent authorities

If you don’t want the incumbent authorities to continue to reproduce themselves, stop overtly fighting against them. This is what leader of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and its homonymous parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan said as he addressed the extra-parliamentary opposition during today’s presentation of the report on the government’s activities in 2020.

According to Marukyan, the incumbent government is supported by only 30% of voters, 10-15% of which are support them obsessively, and the rest simply don’t want the former authorities to come back to power and are very afraid of them. “This is exactly why I am calling on the extra-parliamentary opposition, namely the former presidents of the country to not lay the foundation for the incumbent government to take advantage of the moods of a part of the population and deprive the government from the opportunity to manipulate in the future.