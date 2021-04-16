Armenia Deputy PM on disclosure of confidential documents regarding ex-chief of Armenian army's General Staff

The agenda for the session of the Security Council, as well as the discussions held and materials presented during that session are confidential, and they can be disclosed inasmuch it is admissible at the given moment. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan told reporters in parliament today, touching upon the disclosure of decrypted documents of the Security Council regarding ex-chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.

“Yes, I attended the particular session, and I believe there was a disclosed part of the session that is enough to give answers to all the questions,” he stated.

Asked if Onik Gasparyan had stated that the war needed to be halted since Armenia didn’t have enough resources, Grigoryan said the following: “In regard to who said what during the session, I can only say whatever has been disclosed. I won’t say anything else since that is confidential.”

Don’t you think the document disclosed yesterday sparks more questions than gives answers, taking into consideration the fact that there are parts in the document that were encrypted? In response to this, Grigoryan opposed and said the following: “The Prime Minister stated what had happened. Don’t you believe him? You must believe him in some sense since the statement is by the primary figure of the country.”