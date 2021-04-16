Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party on call made by ex-chief of Armenian army's General Staff

Prosperous Armenia Party is aware of the call made by former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Onik Gasparyan, but it still hasn’t received the official statement. This is what secretary of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Arman Abovyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that the faction’s MPs are currently visiting the country’s provinces.
“As far as I understood, Onik Gasparyan has addressed the President of Armenia and parliamentary factions, but we still haven’t received the official statement. We will consider the issue as soon as we do and will report our decision,” Abvoyan said.
Former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan has issued a statement in which he has addressed the National Assembly, the leaders of the three parliamentary factions, as well as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly Andranik Kocharyan to immediately set up, within the scope of the powers reserved for them under the Constitution, a parliamentary committee to lead a probe into the circumstances behind the 44-day war that took place in 2020.