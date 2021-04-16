Armenia Deputy PM on Azerbaijan setting preconditions for return of Armenian POWs

Russia is willing and has made several attempts at the highest level in order to solve the problem. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan told reporters in parliament when he was asked how satisfied he is with Russia’s actions for implementation of point 8 stated in the agreement [signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020].

“Let’s state the fact that there is such a factor and be grateful for this. You understand how difficult the issue is. The parties are doing everything they can to solve the issue,” Grigoryan said.

Asked if Azerbaijan is setting preconditions for the return of Armenian captives, Grigoryan said the following: “No such issue has been discussed from the perspective of the platform that I am a part of.”