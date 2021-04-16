Seven-month pregnant woman found dead at home in Armenia village

A tragic incident has occurred Friday in Kotayk Province of Armenia.
At around 1:40pm, the police received a call from the Hrazdan town hospital that a group of doctors had gone on a call to the house of a resident of a Kotayk village, where they found the dead body of a woman, shamshyan.com reported.
The police have found out that the deceased was Lyudmila A., 38, a resident of the same village.
According to the doctors, she was seven months pregnant.
Police are preparing a report on this incident.
A forensic medical examination has been ordered.