Seven-month pregnant woman found dead at home in Armenia village
Seven-month pregnant woman found dead at home in Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic incident has occurred Friday in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

At around 1:40pm, the police received a call from the Hrazdan town hospital that a group of doctors had gone on a call to the house of a resident of a Kotayk village, where they found the dead body of a woman, shamshyan.com reported.

The police have found out that the deceased was Lyudmila A., 38, a resident of the same village.

According to the doctors, she was seven months pregnant.

Police are preparing a report on this incident.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
