Fire breaks out in Yerevan hospital, Armenian president pays visit to Georgia, 16.04.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 16.04.21:
- The commander of the operative group received an injury from a mine explosion midday during search operations in Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh].
Azerbaijani soldiers provided first aid on the spot, after which the search operations group transferred him to the Republican Medical Center in Stepanakert.
He has undergone surgery.
This is already the third such case recorded during search and rescue operations following the truce.
- A fire broke out in one of the hospital rooms in the Yerevan hospital on Friday. Eleven patients have been evacuated.
According to the initial theory, a violation by a patient of the hospital safety procedure was registered, the fire broke out because of a cigarette.
The doctor and one citizen have been injured as a result of a fire.
- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian continues his visit to Georgia.
The welcoming ceremony for Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian was held Thursday with the honor guard at the residence of the President of Georgia.
Subsequently, a private conversation took place between Armen Sarkissian and president Salome Zourabichvili.
"The relations between Armenia and Georgia trace back to centuries, and Armenia attaches great importance to its relations and cooperation with neighboring Georgia," the Armenian president noted during the meeting with his Georgian counterpart.
In the evening, an official dinner was served in honor of Armenia’s President and his wife, Nouneh Sarkissian.
- As of Friday morning, 961 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 207,103 in the country.
Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,835 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,075, the total respective number so far is 186,200.
- 106-year-old Armenian Genocide survivor Ovsanna Mirkhanyan had died.
Armenian News-NEWS.am had covered the story of Ovsanna Mirkhanyan, which was part of the “The Survivors” series dedicated to the Armenian Genocide perpetrated in 1915-23 in Ottoman Turkey.
Born in 1915 in Istanbul, Ovsanna Mirkhanyan was raised by her grandparents. Her family members managed to save themselves because when the armed Turks entered their house, they thought they had entered the house of a Kurdish family and left, after which the family settled in Aleppo.
In 1965, Ovsanna Mirkhanyan and her husband, Karapet moved to Armenia. She had two sons and three daughters.