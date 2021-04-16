News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.20/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 625.49 (up by AMD 1.20), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 719.54 (up by AMD 0.96), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.89 (up by AMD 0.10) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 429.55, AMD 29,501.84 and AMD 19,962.26, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Deputy PM: Government succeeded in ensuring country's fiscal stability
“Frankly, Armenia is close to...
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Deputy premier: Finished products worth $220mn were imported to Armenia from Turkey
Prior to the ban on the import of goods of Turkish origin to Armenia…
 Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting
There are 67 matters on the agenda…
 Deputy PM: Armenia government has been working under state of emergency
Grigoryan presented the government's activity report for 2020 at Thursday’s parliament sitting…
 Armenia ruling party MP: Government succeeded in reducing volume of shady economy in current conditions
This is what deputy of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos