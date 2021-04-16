Armenia high-tech industry minister: Security topics must be absolutely closed

Any document regarding Armenia’s national security is not entitled to be disclosed or become a subject for discussion. This is what Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan told reporters today, touching upon the question whether the disclosure of the audio recording of the Security Council isn’t dangerous from the perspective of information, taking into consideration the fact that Armenia is always in an informational war with Azerbaijan.

“After being appointed minister, I fundamentally believe that in the high-tech industry sector there are topics that must be absolutely closed, particularly topics related to security and military production,” he said. The minister added that the doors of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry are open for everyone and the relevant subdivisions dealing with these issues and that the ministry is ready to pay special attention to and discuss any initiative or recommendation.

Asked what former minister Hakob Arshakyan left as a legacy, Chobanyan said a new stage of development has been launched after his appointment.